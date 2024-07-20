Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $76,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.0 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 1,506,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

