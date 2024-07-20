Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 1.6%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 337.70 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.44). Approximately 1,568,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 503,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.51).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.70.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

