Piper Sandler Increases ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target to $70.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $81.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

