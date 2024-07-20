Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

