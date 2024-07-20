Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 8,329,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,407,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $97,800,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.