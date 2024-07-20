Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.20

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.20 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.24), with a volume of 1149103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.23).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £524.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,444.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

