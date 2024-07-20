Pollux Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,628.39 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and $8,628.39 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,541,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,670,154 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,541,060.45 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.34163433 USD and is up 19.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10,479.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

