PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.26

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $36.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00109071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

