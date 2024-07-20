Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 12th

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 401. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.12. Potomac Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

