PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.300 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

PPG stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

