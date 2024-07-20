PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Francisco Velasco Sells 1,298 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PSMT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 496.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

