PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Francisco Velasco Sells 1,298 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PSMT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
