PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.88

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.88 and traded as high as $120.75. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $118.38, with a volume of 6,188 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $207.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,042 shares of company stock worth $2,159,734 in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile



PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Articles

