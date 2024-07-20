Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 1,886,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

