Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.