Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

T traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 29,099,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

