Prom 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.27 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $132.71 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,176.88 or 1.00007437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.3119985 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,138,699.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

