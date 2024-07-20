Prom (PROM) Price Hits $7.27 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00010803 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $132.75 million and $1.68 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,314.06 or 0.99971864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00074931 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.3119985 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,138,699.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

