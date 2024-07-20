Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $132.56 million and $2.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00010900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,636.66 or 1.00001717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.19056478 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,895,049.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

