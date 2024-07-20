Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 264812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

