ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 66,026 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after buying an additional 133,536 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after buying an additional 681,080 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,145. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

