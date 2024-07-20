ProVise Management Group LLC Has $293,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.81. The stock had a trading volume of 547,195 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.49. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

