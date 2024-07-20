ProVise Management Group LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 5,592,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

