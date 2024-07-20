ProVise Management Group LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,473 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,578,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

NYSE EVN remained flat at $10.52 during trading on Friday. 62,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,861. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

