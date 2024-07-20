ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 29,099,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,253,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

