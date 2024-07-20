ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,940 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 553,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. 482,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

