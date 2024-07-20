ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.20. 432,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $235.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

