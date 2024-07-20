ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 17,563 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,264,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,048,316. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.