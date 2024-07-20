ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 18,963 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,656. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

