ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI remained flat at $7.86 during midday trading on Friday. 18,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

