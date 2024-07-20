PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.53.

PTCT stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $847,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 65,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after buying an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 190,628 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

