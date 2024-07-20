Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $301.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.