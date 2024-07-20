PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $23.20

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $22.50. PureTech Health shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2,440 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

