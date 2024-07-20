Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for United Therapeutics Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $26.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.42 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $329.16 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,484 shares of company stock valued at $29,785,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

