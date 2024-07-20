QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $126,646.23 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01861248 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $120,576.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

