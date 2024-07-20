Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $159.30

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.30 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 152.60 ($1.98). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 16,725 shares traded.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.21 million, a PE ratio of -7,875.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

