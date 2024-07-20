Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.63. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

