Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.26 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

