Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 64.61 and last traded at 64.75. 1,916,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,679,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at 70.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 61.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 62.43.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at 15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

