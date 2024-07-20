Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $434.44

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 434.44 ($5.63) and traded as high as GBX 457.80 ($5.94). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 456.10 ($5.91), with a volume of 3,479,293 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.65) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.78) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 434.70. The firm has a market cap of £11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,987.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,936.66). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.