Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $434.44

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 434.44 ($5.63) and traded as high as GBX 457.80 ($5.94). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 456.10 ($5.91), with a volume of 3,479,293 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.65) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.78) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial
In other news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,936.66). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
