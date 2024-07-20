Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.24%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

