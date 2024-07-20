Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,637 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 8,931.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

RSG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

