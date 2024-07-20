ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,437 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 288,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

RMD traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.15. 715,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,158. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

