Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Resources Connection Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGP. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

