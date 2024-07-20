Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,010,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

