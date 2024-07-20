Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.46

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and traded as low as $28.20. Rexel shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 1,038 shares.

Rexel Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

Rexel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $1.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

