RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $857.47. 3,575,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,615. The company has a market capitalization of $814.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $446.56 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $862.51 and its 200-day moving average is $773.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

