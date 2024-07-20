RFP Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 72,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 647,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

