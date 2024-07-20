RFP Financial Group LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 197,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,769,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

