RFP Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 191.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Walmart by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.