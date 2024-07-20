RFP Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.97. 29,738,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,866,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

